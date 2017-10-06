Teacher shortages force school to drop subjects with pupils left to travel for classes

A teaching crisis is forcing pupils to drop classes in key subjects, while others are having to travel to different schools to pick up vital grades.

Pupils in Fraserburgh and Peterhead have been worst hit by a lack of science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) teachers.

The scale of the problem is laid bare in new figures released by Aberdeenshire Council in response to a freedom of information request.

Since 2015 the council has advertised Stem jobs 222 times across Aberdeenshire – and filled just 60 posts.

The struggle has now left the two schools with no choice but to restrict subject choices.

In Fraserburgh, where there is a demand for engineering and manufacturing courses from pupils, some subjects have been pulled completely.

Probationers are meanwhile filling gaps in science to ensure classes can run.

And in Peterhead, the council has had to make arrangements for pupils who want to sit an advanced higher in chemistry to visit another school because no one is able to teach the course locally.

Alison Evison, the opposition spokeswoman for education at Aberdeenshire Council, said recruitment in the region has always been a “challenge” and that it would take time to fix.