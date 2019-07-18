Teacher shortages cost north-east councils £25 million in cover

Teacher shortages have cost the north-east more than £25 million, new figures have revealed.

Aberdeen City Council has spent £6.2m on supply teaching staff since the 2016-17 term.

However, Aberdeenshire Council spent three times that, with supply teacher costs totalling more than £19m.

In the year to May, £25.2m has been spent across both local authority areas, according to the figures released under Freedom of Information.

North-east Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “Hundreds of teaching posts across the north-east are going unfilled.

“Years of teacher shortages across Scotland has put a huge pressure on schools, especially in rural areas, and our local authorities have been forced to spend millions of pounds on supply staff just to get by.”

Aberdeen Labour councillor Tauqeer Malik, vice-convener of education delivery, said: “Education remains this administration’s top priority, and despite being one of the lowest funded councils in Scotland, we have introduced a number of measures to try to attract permanent teachers to Aberdeen schools.”

The region has suffered from significant teacher vacancies over the last few years, with both councils having more than 100 vacancies each at the height of the crisis.

Just this month it was revealed Aberdeenshire pupils could be taught by video conference and podcast in a bid to tackle shortages.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “There is a well-documented national challenge in recruiting teachers which is reflected in the use of supply teachers.

“Like every Scottish council, we are doing our utmost to ensure as many vacancies are filled as possible.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Overall, teacher numbers in Scottish schools are at their highest since 2010 – and primary teacher numbers are at their highest level since 1980 – but we recognise the teacher recruitment challenges.

“That is why we have increased targets for recruitment into initial teacher education and created new routes to make it more practical and flexible for people to access courses.

“The student teacher intake has also increased for three years in a row. We have taken decisive action through our Teaching Makes People campaign and have made bursaries of £20,000 available for career changers to train in priority subjects, with 107 bursaries awarded in 2018-19.

“The recently agreed teachers’ pay deal – which is worth 13% over three years – delivers the pay rise that our teachers deserve and highlights the immense value we place on our teaching professionals.”