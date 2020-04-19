North-east teacher creates digital colouring book

A teacher has created a digital colouring book with pictures of schools across the north-east to help children who are missing them during lockdown.

Nicola Robertson, who teaches design and technology at Mintlaw Academy, said she had the idea to start drawing schools after her own son told her how much he wished he was still going to Auchterellon Primary in Ellon.

After it proved popular with other parents, Mrs Robertson received requests from other parents in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and beyond asking her to draw their children’s schools as well.

And now she has amassed a list of around 50 requests from parents to include them in her online colouring book.

She is using the opportunity to raise cash for the charity Abernecessities, an organisation that helps families across the north-east living in poverty.

