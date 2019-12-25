Aberdeen hotel launches tea for two deal in aid of Charlie House

An Aberdeen hotel will be supporting a children’s charity in a new deal.

Norwood Hall Hotel has launched a month-long offer on its afternoon tea, with £2 from each of the “two for £20” deals going to Charlie House.

The charity supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, said: “We are delighted to be Norwood’s selected charity for their afternoon tea promotion.

“This is the perfect Christmas gift and also something for people to look forward to in January.

“What better way to spend a cold winter’s day than with family or friends, tasty treats and warm drinks, while supporting a local charity?

“All funds raised will support the vital work of Charlie House, in particular our £8 million Big Build Appeal, which focuses on building a specialist support centre for local families here in Aberdeen.”

The deal is available from January 2 until January 31.

Norwood’s director of sales Diane Paterson said: “Social responsibility is a strong focus for us so we’re proud to be partnering with Charlie House for our afternoon tea offer throughout January.”