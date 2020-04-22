Taxi fares in the north-east could be on the rise

Taxi fares in the north-east could be set to rise.

Aberdeenshire Council is to begin its fare review of taxi services in the region following a meeting held with councillors later this week.

The local authority’s licensing committee is obliged to revisit the fares every 18 months, with the current price in force since February 1 2017.

Now committee members will begin the process of determining whether there will be an increase.

No recommendation has been given by council officers.

Currently the first 880 yards costs £2.60, with each additional 1/11th of a part mile an extra 20p, and waiting 10p per second.

Possible options outlined by officers include imposing no change, a 3% increase, 5% rise, 8% increase or 10% rise in fare.

A 3% fare hike would see initial prices jump to £2.70, and a 5% increase £2.75 per first 880 yards. A 10% rise would be £2.80, while 10% would see initial fares set at £2.90.

Additional charges would remain at 20p per each part of mile and 10p per 10 second wait for all increases.

A report by Ritchie Johnson, director of business services, to be heard by councillors, said: “This fare scale has been developed over the years in consultation with the trade.

“To provide a starting point for discussion, various options for change have been developed.

“Members are invited to consider these options and agree which ones should be the subject of pre-consultation with the trade prior to public consultation.”

The report adds that if the current situation continues, there may be a delay in implementing new charges, as all taxi metres would require to have a new chip installed, be sealed and calibrated, and all operators require paper copies of the scale to be issued to display in vehicles.

The licensing committee will give their views on Friday, after which a consultation period will be started.