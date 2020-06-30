Taxi fares in north-east could go up by 3%

Councillors are to discuss potential taxi fare rises of 3% when they meet this week.

Aberdeenshire Council carried out a consultation earlier this year into fares for taxis in the region.

The licensing sub-committee will meet on Friday to discuss proposals.

The local authority is required to review fares every 18 months, with councillors recommended to either approve a 3% increase in fares, make no changes to fares or agree the terms of an alternative fare scale to go out to re-consultation.

Booking fees are expected to remain at 50p, while the surcharge of 50% of the metred fare for vehicles carrying more than four passengers will remain, as will the surcharge for waiting times.

Councillors are also recommended to increase the charge for “unacceptable mess” in vehicles from £50 to £100.

The current scale is set as the first 880 yards charging £2.60 standard, £3.60 from 10pm to 6am or £3.90 on Christmas and New Year, with each additional 1/11th part of a mile charged at 20p, or 30p in the festive period.

Waiting is charged at 10p per 10 seconds.

A 3% increase would see the first 880 yards charged at £2.70 standard, £3.70 from 10pm to 6am and £4 on Christmas and New Year.

Each additional 1/11th part of a mile would continue to be 20p or 30p during the festive period.

A report prepared on behalf of Richie Johnson, director of business services, said: “The Licensing Authority is responsible for setting the maximum fares and charges for the hire of a taxi. There is no obligation on a taxi operator to charge the maximum fare.

“A lesser fare can be negotiated with the customer, subject to the proviso that the operator is required to display the actual charge, as per the fare scale, on the taxi meter during the journey.

“It is not obligatory that a taxi operator passes any surcharge onto the customer only and this can be reduced or waived if an operator is so minded.

“The purpose of this exercise is to set the maximum fares and charges. The Licensing Authority has no locus to interfere with how an operator conducts his/her business on a day-to-day basis out with the setting of the fares, and ensuring that licence holders comply with the terms and conditions of their licence and the legal requirements set out in the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982.”

The wording is also proposed to be changed around drop-off or pick-ups at airports, to make it clear that any charge incurred at airports can be added to the fare, however drivers must make passengers aware in advance that extra charges may be added.

Councillors will discuss the changes on Friday.