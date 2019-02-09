Taster sessions encourage Aberdeen families into fitness

A sports charity has organised a free family event as part of a chance to showcase the activities it offers.

Sport Aberdeen and children’s entertainment company Love Rara will hold an open day for families at the Beach Leisure Centre and Linx Ice Arena this afternoon.

The event will include a range of activities including face-painting, a silent disco, dance competitions, and an inflatable velcro wall. Catering and lighting was supplied by Rainbow Dropz and LaLa Lights.

Sport Aberdeen’s director of community leisure operations David Selkirk said: “We are delighted to be hosting this event which showcases such a broad scope of physical activity and children’s entertainment opportunities, all of which are provided by local charities and businesses.

“It’s bound to be a fun family day out for all ages and we are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone who visits.”

Sport Aberdeen was set to be on hand to offer information for its range of coached programmes, such as aquatics, gymnastics, tennis and ice-skating.

Stalls run by Scottish Cancer charity, Logan’s Fund and Me Too! were also present to provide and promote activities and services for children with additional support needs across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Forthcoming events hope to encourage families to sign up for the activities Sport Aberdeen offers.

There was to be a number of fitness taster classes with health and wellness advisers and displays by judo, roller derby and basketball clubs who train at the Beach Leisure Centre on a weekly basis.