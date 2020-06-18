Taste of Grampian taking famous food and drink festival online

The north-east’s biggest food and drink festival is set to return this year – virtually.

Taste of Grampian, which attracts thousands of visitors each year, will take place via an online and interactive platform from Friday September 18 to Sunday September 20.

The major event, originally scheduled to take place at P&J Live earlier this month, was put on hold due to the ongoing Government restrictions for social gatherings.

Generating more than £40 million for the north-east, the popular festival showcases food and drink producers from the region and across Scotland.

The festival has consistently attracted an average of 10,000 visitors, and organisers hope the virtual event will retain its loyal fan base, while also attracting new food enthusiasts who may have not attended before.

Taste of Grampian is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and other partners include ANM Group, Opportunity North East (ONE), Press and Journal and Evening Express.

Richard Neville, head of newspapers at DC Thomson which owns Press and Journal and Evening Express, said: “There are many events not going ahead this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and missing Taste of Grampian is real blow to suppliers and customers in the north-east.

“That’s why we are launching Taste of Grampian virtual event to help make up for missing the real thing.

“It will also give the food and drink industry a much needed boost and keep them in touch with their markets and fellow suppliers.

“The atmosphere will be different online but one thing will remain the same – the absolute very best produce from the most innovative and diverse food producers in Scotland will be there in all its glory.”

Peter Cook, director of food, drink and agriculture at ONE, is also proud of the range of high quality food and drink businesses operating in the region.

He said: “North East Scotland produces 20% of Scotland’s food and drink. Our farms and fishing businesses, food and drink manufacturers and processors are providers of world-class products and range from innovative startups to global brands.

“Taste of Grampian is a great platform for the food and drink sector and individual businesses to connect directly with consumers and raise their profile at a time when demand for online sales is higher than ever before.”

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), which has supported Taste of Grampian as its main sponsor for more than two decades, has once again pledged its support.

Claire Higgs, communications and events manager at QMS, thinks it is essential to promote local businesses and products during this challenging time.

She said: “A virtual event is the perfect way to do this and it gives us an opportunity to extend our reach to new consumers who have not attended the event before.

“Locals can expect a range of fun cook-offs, celebrity cooking demos, competitions and fantastic collaborations, all celebrating Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI or Specially Selected Pork.

“These have earned a global reputation for their taste and quality and are underpinned by world-leading quality assurance which makes animal welfare a priority.

“We are looking forward to showcasing our brands at this year’s virtual event.”

Grant Rogerson, chief executive at ANM Group Ltd, thinks going virtual this year makes the perfect sense in the current climate.

He said: “Like so many organisers, we were extremely disappointed to have to cancel this year’s Taste of Grampian.

“Since making that difficult decision, the Taste of Grampian partners, of which ANM Group Ltd is very proud to be one, have been looking at ways of hosting an event for 2020.

“Going ‘virtual’ this year makes perfect sense given how so many of us have been communicating successfully online over the last three months.

“Holding Taste of Grampian virtually this year provides a platform for us to demonstrate the very best our region has to offer and continue our 20 year history of bringing producers and customers together.”

More details about the event will be revealed on Monday July 6.

Do you want to be involved? Whether that be sponsoring the event, please contact Carole Bruce carole.bruce@ajl.co.uk or become an exhibitor, please contact Laura Adam laadam@dctmedia.co.uk.