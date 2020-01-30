Taste of Grampian food festival to take place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

The north-east’s biggest food and drink festival is on the move for the first time since its inception.

Taste of Grampian, which is in its 21st year, will take place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday, June 6.

It has called the Thainstone Exchange, near Inverurie, its home for the past two decades. The move is part of an ambitious plan to grow the event and increase visitor and exhibitor numbers.

Generating more than £40 million for the north-east, the one-day festival showcases food and drink producers from the region and across Scotland.

It has attracted an average of 10,000 visitors for the past few years, but organisers expect the new venue to bring in 15,000 people initially, with the hope of this increasing to 20,000.

It is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland and other partners include ANM Group, Aberdeenshire Council, Opport-unity North East, P&J Live, Press and Journal and Evening Express.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group, said: “Our aim is to grow the event and in order to do that we’ve brought it to the purpose-built venue. It can take the numbers we are aspiring to. We’ve attracted 15,000 to Thainstone before and for the last few years we’ve averaged around 10,000 so we want to get back to those bigger numbers.”

P&J Live will offer free parking in its 2,200 spaces to all attendees and will work with its transport partners.

Exhibition sales manager Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, of P&J Live, added: “We work with our transport partners to ensure we can bring as many people to the festival as possible. We already have well established routes to the city and we plan on looking into this for shire visitors too.”

Ticket prices for the event and celebrity chef demonstrations will remain the same, with two big household names billed to take part. It will run from 9am to 5pm in the arena and celebrity chef demos will be based in the function suites upstairs.