Taskforce to be considered to secure future of Stoneywood paper mill

The First Minister has today confirmed she will ask the Minister for Business to consider whether a taskforce should be set up to help a troubled Aberdeen papermill stay in operation.

The fate of Stoneywood Paper Mill hangs in the balance after its owner, French company Sequana, filed a notice of administration for a number of its UK firms, including Arjowiggins Fine Papers Ltd which owns the mill.

In a response to a question from Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald during First Minister’s Questions today, Nicola Sturgeon said: “I can tell the chamber that the Minister for Business has already spoken directly with the managing director of the company and the general manager of the Stoneywood Mill and communicated our full support.

“He also spoke to Unite the union this morning.

“Our focus at this stage is on supporting the business to find a new buyer and doing all we can to try to minimise the impact on the workforce.

“Scottish Enterprise have been in contact with the management to support the company in its plans to try to secure a new buyer.

“In response to the specific question about a taskforce we look at whether that kind of approach is appropriate in all of these circumstances.

“I’ll ask the Minister for Business to consider that specifically and to discuss directly with Mark McDonald how best to bring all of the key individuals and organisations together here to make sure we have the best possible response.”