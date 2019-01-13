Video: Can you give one of these animals a new home?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable dogs from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home?

Tara

Big girl Tara is four years old and will need a home with access to lots of space for her to run around in.

This talented pup can open doors and jump quite high, so a secure garden and home is essential for her.

She needs a home with no other pets or younger children.

Tara would love to meet you if you can offer her the home, love and attention she deserves.

Gucci

This lovely lady is 10 years old and is looking for a quiet home to retire to.

Gorgeous Gucci loves to be the centre of attention, so is not suitable to be homed with other pets or younger children.

She loves to play with her toys and will happily entertain herself.

She will need a new owner who has the time, love and patience to help bring her out of her shell in her forever home.

Jack

This cheeky chap is three years old and is a friendly boy with plenty of energy.

This means that he will need an active home that can keep up with his high energy levels.

He can sometimes get ear infections, so this will require some extra care and attention.

He is not good with other dogs or cats, and would need a home with older children or adults as he can sometimes get overexcited.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com