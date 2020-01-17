Taqa takes over operatorship of North Sea area from RockRose

RockRose Energy has been ousted as operator of a North Sea hub with Taqa UK set to take over control thanks to a legal challenge brought by its partners.

Court proceedings brought by Taqa and the other joint venture partners, JX Nippon and Spirit Energy in December, have resulted in RockRose being forced to relinquish control of the Greater Brae Area (GBA).

The proceedings are related to a notice of discharge served on Marathon Oil UK, as operator.

A notice was served to Marathon Oil UK on July 1 2019, prior to its acquisition by RockRose.