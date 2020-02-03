Tapestry depicting landmarks in Aberdeen community unveiled

A group of embroidery enthusiasts has unveiled an impressive tapestry depicting landmarks from the Culter area.

The stitchers were inspired to create the colourful panels following a visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery to see the Great Tapestry of Scotland when it was on display in 2014.

They took on the task of creating The Culter Tapestry three years ago and it went on show for the first time at the Heritage Hall yesterday afternoon.

The embroidery, tapestry and felting work created by the Heritage Stitchers features an estimated four million individual stitches.

Composed of three panels, the tapestry features well-known landmarks from the Peterculter area, such as the River Dee, the parish church, the Rob Roy statue, the golf course and the war memorial.

It also features trees throughout the different seasons along with bright yellow daffodils.

St Peter’s Heritage Trust chairman Callum Stuart said: “About 100 people came down to see it.

“The reaction has been very positive and I think everyone’s been quite amazed at the work that’s gone into it.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The group of ladies created the tapestry which will be displayed inside the hall of the heritage centre.

Callum said: “It is accessible for people to come in and see it and marvel at its wonders.

“It’s a labour of love, you can appreciate the amount of time and effort that’s gone into it and it is beautiful.

“There’s a tiny little heron which must be 3mm high and you can see the sparkles in the River Dee.

“The silver threads makes it look like the river actually moves.

“It’s quite amazing.”

The local women in the Heritage Stitchers group are Violet Smith, Irene Duncan, Lorrie Bilsborrow , Joyce Cowie, Alison Middler, Cherry Morrison and Francoise Macdonald. Cherrie Collins, Christine Miller, Mary Troup, Alison Skinner, Kathleen Elfellah and Neva Haites are also involved.

Alison Skinner has been involved with the creation of the metre-high tapestry since its inception. She said: “Everybody seems to be very impressed with it.

“It’s gone down very well and we’re delighted to see them both side by side which has been a long time coming.

“I think people are surprised over how big they are.”

Christine Miller spoke proudly about the team effort that made the Culter tapestry a reality.

She said: “We’ve shared so much, we’ve met every Tuesday for two hours.