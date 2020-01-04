Aberdeen school to open as normal after winter-break flooding

A city secondary school flooded by a leaking tap will open to pupils as normal on Monday.

Dyce Academy suffered flooding damage due to water coming from a tap in the school’s art department.

The affected areas have been cleaned by staff with damage caused to some ceiling tiles and a “small number” of books.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The flooding at Dyce Academy was caused by a leaking tap in the art department.

“Happily, the damage was not extensive, although ceiling tiles and books have been affected.

“Our staff have inspected and cleaned the affected area and a dehumidifier is currently being used to clear the damp.

“The school will reopen as scheduled on Monday.”