Aberdeen airport bosses in talks to replace London flight

Aberdeen airport bosses are in talks with airlines to try to fill a gap in the flight schedule.

The route between Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) and London Gatwick provided by easyJet is to end on February 8, meaning the Granite City will no longer be directly connected with Gatwick.

Customers will have to choose between flying with Flybe to London City or Heathrow, flying with British Airways to Heathrow or flying with easyJet to Luton.

An AIA spokeswoman said discussions between its staff and airlines were continuing in an effort to introduce new routes.

She added: “We’re working to fill the gap left by easyJet, as this is a key route for the airport.

“While we do not have a replacement at this moment in time, we are talking with airlines to find a positive solution.”

TUI will launch a route between AIA and Rhodes in Greece on May 1.

