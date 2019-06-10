Talks may pave way for new Aberdeen retirement village

Plans for a new retirement village in an Aberdeen community are to go back to the public after councillors decided more consultation is needed.

Representatives met last week to discuss proposals to build a retirement complex on Binghill Road in Milltimber.

It was decided that further public consultation is necessary before a final call can be made on whether the development will go ahead.

A spokeswoman for Halliday Fraser Munro (HMR), the architects associated with the development, confirmed the company plans to comply with the council’s requests.

It has already notified the Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council of its plans and is in the process of contacting neighbours.

She said: “The council essentially asked us to inform the community council 14 days in advance of the public consultation event and also inform immediate neighbours.

“We have already informed the community council and intended to notify immediate neighbours in any event.

“The consultation will therefore be in line with what the council has requested and the details already included in our proposal of application notice.”

If it is approved, the application would involve the conversion of Binghill House into a care home.

Up to 140 separate homes – comprised of both houses and flats – could be built at the site as part of the development.

Purpose-built residential accommodation would also be created at the site, along with a small shop and food and drink services.

Community allotments for residents at the complex would also be included as part of the proposals.

A spokesman for Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council said the organisation would not comment publicly until the additional consultation had taken place.

A group of community councillors plans to meet with HMR representatives in the coming weeks.