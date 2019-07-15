Talks due over future of Aberdeen rail signal box

Aberdeen city councillors are to meet with Network Rail representatives this week to discuss the future of a historic signal box.

The equipment at Dyce Railway Station dates back to 1880s and has been earmarked for demolition by the rail infrastructure agency, sparking a campaign by residents to save it.

Significant improvements are currently under way on the Aberdeen to Inverness line which have resulted in Network Rail deciding the site is no longer needed.

In response to the news, residents set up a Save Dyce Signal Box group.

They are hoping it could be repurposed and have suggested ideas such as a cafe or a museum.

However, some council representatives and Network Rail have already looked into the site and, despite welcoming any ideas for it, warned that the current position is unsuitable and it would need to be moved,which would mean a significant investment.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor Gill Al-Samarai, who represents the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone areas of the city, wrote to the campaign group regarding the landmark.

She said: “A considerable amount has been done previously to explore potential options to save the signal box.

“We did, however, write again to Network Rail asking that they reconsider their decision and have managed to secure a meeting with them on July 17 to discuss this.

“We will obviously set out our case for protecting this local landmark.”

In total, 18km of new track has been laid between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Signalling and bridges are also being upgraded, including the Don Viaduct.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The signal box at Dyce is now redundant and we have no other operational use for the building.

“Unfortunately, because it is so close to the railway track, it would not be possible to put it to commercial or community use in its current location.

“If an individual or organisation wishes to relocate the box, we would be happy to discuss its removal.”