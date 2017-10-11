Talk to highlight tale of espionage linking university with Polish city

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

An Aberdeen university is set to welcome a professor to host a talk outlining the region’s links to a Polish city.

The University of Aberdeen will welcome Professor Jerzy Limon who will share his research into an intriguing historical episode that links early modern Aberdeen and Gdansk.

Limon, a novelist, academic and the man behind the construction of the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, will give the special talk for the Friends of the Library, organised by Aberdeen’s Centre for Early Modern Studies.

He researched a 17th-century Fencing School in Danzig where English acting companies performed.

In the talk, Professor Limon will explore the tale of espionage that saw James VI enlist a Scottish agent, along with one of the first principals of Aberdeen’s Marischal College, in a search for subversive texts that stretch across Eastern Europe.

The talk will be held in the Special Collections seminar room of the Sir Duncan Rice Library on Monday, October 30, and will run from 6pm-8pm.

The event is free but booking is required.

For more information or to book, e-mail: e.fowlie@abdn.ac.uk