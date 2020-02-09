Talk to explore history of healthcare of elderly

A talk will be held at an Aberdeen university on the history of the health care of older people.

There will also be an exhibition at the event held in the Sir Ian Wood building at Robert Gordon University.

Perspectives on ageing and how nursing can pioneer the best support for those who need 24-hour care will be discussed.

The free event will also provide eye test activities and information on eye health in older age with the RCN Opthalmic Forum.

It will take place on Thursday February 13 from 5.30-7.30pm.

Refreshments will be provided.

For further information and to register visit bit.ly/36LS8bV