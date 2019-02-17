Tales of high seas revealed in book about restored 80-year-old boat

The adventures of a north-east boat have been detailed in a new book.

Built in Fraserburgh in 1934 and launched the following year, the Sheemaun was present at the Queen’s coronation in 1953 and served as a patrol boat on the Thames during the Second World War.

Dr Rodney Pell, the current owner of the boat, has written about the vessel’s 80-year history.

The 83-year-old retired surgeon, who lives in London, said he was delighted to discover the rich history of the boat since buying it in 1987.

He had first seen the boat advertised in a yacht magazine, and after taking a trip to see it in person near Portsmouth, he snapped up the Sheemaun for £10,000, not knowing its history.

Dr Pell has spent the last 30 years working on the boat, including fixing a leaky deck and its engine.

He said: “I just fell in love with the boat, but it was in a terrible condition. As the years went on I was finding out more about it.

“It become apparent I was the owner and restorer of a boat with a history and I set about contacting people to tell their stories.”

During his research, Dr Pell was contacted by Michael Dodd, whose father had served on the boat during the Second World War.

He was able to provide a first hand account of his father’s time on the boat.

Built by James Noble and launched from the Fraserburgh boatyard, the Sheemaun is recognised by the National Register of Historic Vessels of the United Kingdom.

Dr Pell has continued to restore the ship and said it took him 10 years to write the book – with his wife Maura helping with the research.

He said: “I managed to speak to a lot of different people, including a man from Jersey who, after reading a yacht club article, realised it was the boat his father had served on during the war.

“Michael Dodd’s father Stanley was a mechanic when he was in the Merchant Navy and it was armed with a machine gun.

“He was able to find his father’s memoirs which gave us a first-hand account. I learned all sorts of stories that he had been told by his father.

“Michael was also taken to see the boat by his father when he was just four years old, following the war. It means we have now tread the same decks of the Sheemaun.”

The royal connection has continued to more recent times, as the ship was also present at the Thames Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

© Margaret Kelly

Dr Pell added: “The design, building and launching in Fraserburgh is detailed in the book and is fascinating.

“The fact this boat still exists and is still a very fine boat is all credit to the designer and James Noble the boat builder in Fraserburgh.

“My wife is keen to bring the Sheemaun up to Fraserburgh one day and I’m hoping we can.

“It is a great story of a wonderfully Scottish-built boat. We want to come to Fraserburgh, whether we bring her or not.”

Little Ship, Big Story is available to buy online from www.sheemaun.com