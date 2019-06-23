Aberdeen University Grads: Talented students shine at ceremony

An Aberdeen graduate is heading to Cambridge to continue in his quest to become a novelist.

Darryl Peers, 24, graduated with a First Class MA Honours degree in English Literature from Aberdeen University yesterday and celebrated with the rest of his family.

He will soon start his scholarship at Cambridge University and will begin studying for his Masters degree in Modern and Contemporary Literature after the summer.

Darryl, who is from Blackburn, said: “It has been a dream since I was a teenager to go to Cambridge but I never thought I would be good enough. I am so excited.

“I started university in 2016, I did not come straight from school, I worked for a few years and started when I was 21.

“I was dissatisfied while working, but since coming to university it has given me such an appreciation for doing what I care about and what my passions are.”

The Aberdeen man is the winner of the Nan Shepherd Prize for Scottish Literature, an award named after the Aberdeen University alumnus who went on to become a popular novelist and lecturer.

Darryl added: “It is awesome. I did not know about her until I got here but I know about her now. She was a writer from here and I want to be a writer. It is nice to follow in her footsteps.”

He said the hardest part of the degree was juggling studying, working part-time and having a social life.

Darryl, who is working on a novel, graduated with his parents looking on proudly, as well as his sister, brother and nephew. He was looking forward to celebrating with his fellow graduates last night.

Also graduating yesterday was 21-year-old jazz musician Matthew Kilner who celebrated getting his First Class Honours degree in Community Music.

Matthew, who is from Mannofield, has been playing the saxophone as part of the band booked to entertain graduation guests every day inside the marquee where the event is being held.

But he was given the day off yesterday so he could attend the event himself.

He said: “I play quite a lot in the Blue Lamp and I have played in the Aberdeen Jazz Festival, I gig quite a lot.

“The music degree is such a closely-knit course, everyone knows each other. I have met so many talented musicians.

“The music students are great, we all encouraged each other to get the best of each other. The last semester with six deadlines crammed into about a month was pretty hectic but it’s paid off in the end.”

Matthew is now leaving Aberdeen to join students at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire to study his Masters in jazz after the summer to continue with his dream of becoming a professional musician.

Matthew added: “I got an offer back in November but I just needed to get the grades so it was a pleasant surprise when I found out I got the grades in May.

“My mum was probably crying during the ceremony. She cries at everything.”