Talented Aberdeen dessert chefs to take part in Taste of Grampian

Two well-known Aberdeen chefs will showcase how to make delicious desserts at this year’s Taste of Grampian.

The Chester Hotel’s head chef Kevin Dalgleish, who has taken part in the north-east’s biggest food and drink festival before, said he was keen to participate in a “new way” in this year’s event, which will take place via an online interactive platform from Friday September 18 to Sunday September 20.

He said: “2020 is certainly the year if the world is going virtual, so it makes sense for Taste of Grampian to become a virtual event – for one thing it opens up the audience from a predominately local one to a potentially global one.”

The talented chef will show foodies how to prepare one of his favourite dishes from the hotel’s new summer menu.

Kevin said: “We’ve had to think differently as a hotel this year – in particular about the type and style of menu which we could safely prepare and serve.

“We slimmed down our menu to some summer classics which has gone down very well with our diners.

“I’m preparing a dish from the summer menu which looks stunning, is full of summer freshness and flavours and which can be made at home.

“It’s an individual peach melba pavlova.”

Co-owner of popular Aberdeen-based family-run patisserie Almondine, Jenny Williamson, will also take part in the virtual event, which is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland.

She thinks hosting the festival virtually this year is important because it is a reminder that the hospitality industry is still “very much alive”.

Jenny added: “It’s also a great way of celebrating what the north-east has to offer.

“Aberdeen has a such a diverse and exciting choice of food businesses so it’s great to have the chance to showcase what we are most passionate about – patisserie.

“I will be making lemon meringue eclairs – these are one of my favourites!

“I will be showing you how to make choux pastry, a lemon cream filling and some Italian meringue.

“We will go through each step so that you can recreate them at home.”

Taste of Grampian is also supported by the ANM Group, Opportunity North East, the Evening Express and the Press And Journal.

Do you want to be involved? To sponsor the event please contact Carole Bruce on carole.bruce@ajl.co.uk or to become an exhibitor please contact Laura Adam on laadam@dctmedia.co.uk