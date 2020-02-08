Taking steps towards city’s new Sikh temple

Plans to refurbish a former nursery into a Sikh temple have taken a step forward.

Aberdeen Sikh Sangat said that it hoped to open its new temple in the former Timber Kinder Garden nursery on St Ninians Place in Seaton this summer.

Now the building warrant to begin the £50,000 renovation for the temple, or gurdwara, has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council, which will allow the group to start refurbishing the site.

Under the proposals, the current building will be altered to allow it to be used as a Sikh temple, with a section of the building also planned to be converted to allow for accommodation for a live-in priest to be included.

With the community originally beginning by getting together for prayers and keertan (hymn singing) in homes, the charity was set up in 2012 with the view to moving into a dedicated location.

As well as providing a gurdwara for the 30 to 40 families that make up Aberdeen’s Sikh community, it would also be available for use for the wider public.

The congregation has already begun meeting in the building, with everyone welcome to come along.

Charity trustee Suki Pooni said the community was also getting involved in the renovation works.

He added: “We’re trying to get people involved and engaged, they’re spending their weekends helping.

“For the project we’ll be doing a mix between contractors and doing what we can.

“We really want to engage with the community and help out people in the Seaton area.”

The group has also launched a fundraising page this week to raise money towards the refurbishment costs.

So far, more than £150 has been raised in the past few days.

Anyone interested in supporting the project costs can donate online at bit.ly/31Acfsy