An Aberdeen kebab shop which installed an eye-catching Las Vegas-style sign has been told to remove it.

Bodrum Kebab House’s animated LED sign fell foul of planning regulations despite attracting rave reviews on social media.

Footage of it flashing on Chapel Street has attracted more than 14,000 likes on Twitter since it was posted on Friday.

Shop boss Reza Nazar, 31, who spent around £5,000 on the sign, only discovered it was breaking the rules after he’d put it up.

He said: “I got permission for the new sign but didn’t realise it wasn’t allowed to be moving. Apparently it is a distraction to drivers.

“I spoke to a guy from the council who said it couldn’t be animated. Apparently they’d had some complaints.

“But someone from the council has since phoned me back and told me that I have to remove it altogether.”

Reza said he’s disappointed the sign won’t get to be seen in its full glory – especially since it appeared to be bringing in new customers.

He said: “I put the sign up a month ago and I have seen a big improvement in business since.

“We are the last shop on Chapel Street so it was more difficult to get customers through the door.

“I’ve definitely seen more business since I put it up.”

Reza said he would like to see more Aberdeen businesses use LED signs like his.

He said: “The economy in Aberdeen is tough at the moment and there are a lot of businesses on Chapel Street. I’m not trying to show off, it’s just a way of standing out by doing something different.

“I would love for the council to change the rules about moving signs.

“They would brighten up Aberdeen, because at the moment the town is dead.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Representatives of Aberdeen City Council have been in communication with the proprietor and have asked for the sign to be removed as it breaches planning policy.”