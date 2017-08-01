An Aberdeen kebab shop which installed an eye-catching Las Vegas-style sign has been told to remove it.
Bodrum Kebab House’s animated LED sign fell foul of planning regulations despite attracting rave reviews on social media.
Footage of it flashing on Chapel Street has attracted more than 14,000 likes on Twitter since it was posted on Friday.
Shop boss Reza Nazar, 31, who spent around £5,000 on the sign, only discovered it was breaking the rules after he’d put it up.
He said: “I got permission for the new sign but didn’t realise it wasn’t allowed to be moving. Apparently it is a distraction to drivers.
“I spoke to a guy from the council who said it couldn’t be animated. Apparently they’d had some complaints.
“But someone from the council has since phoned me back and told me that I have to remove it altogether.”
Reza said he’s disappointed the sign won’t get to be seen in its full glory – especially since it appeared to be bringing in new customers.
He said: “I put the sign up a month ago and I have seen a big improvement in business since.
“We are the last shop on Chapel Street so it was more difficult to get customers through the door.
“I’ve definitely seen more business since I put it up.”
Reza said he would like to see more Aberdeen businesses use LED signs like his.
He said: “The economy in Aberdeen is tough at the moment and there are a lot of businesses on Chapel Street. I’m not trying to show off, it’s just a way of standing out by doing something different.
“I would love for the council to change the rules about moving signs.
“They would brighten up Aberdeen, because at the moment the town is dead.”
An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Representatives of Aberdeen City Council have been in communication with the proprietor and have asked for the sign to be removed as it breaches planning policy.”
4 Comments
Another case of EXTREME oversight on the council’s part. “Distracting traffic on Chapel St….”
Get a grip…… Come to a compromise. Reprogram the sign to where it can change imiges once every 5 sec. with no moving animation.
So animated Christmas lights across Union Street are ok then ?
Double standards from City Council !
God that’s awful
Aberdeen council workers have a lot more problems in their city. So much so that I doubt they even live in the city.
I find all the run down, empty office buildings covering all the beautiful architecture a distraction to my happiness.
The traffic cones strewn all over Littlejohn Street for the last 4 months is an eyesore.
Overpriced medieval bus service compared to the rest of the UK needs addressed first. And the fact that there is no regular service to take people from Castlegate to the beach.
Maybe like the old Trams that were all burned out of existence. Never to be seen again…
Local businesses are closing down due to local council regulations everyday. To a point that it seems like the council are purposely trying to close them down to make way for large chain companies.
Bars are told what they can or can’t charge for alcohol, music venues are being closed down because of “noise complaints”..
Chapel Street, as far as I know is a one way street. Usually just used for stationary cars because it’s a taxi rank. If a taxi driver is distracted by a Vegas style sign near their car, they should probably move to a different taxi rank.
Soon the people of Aberdeen will create some rules and regulations that the council have to stick by otherwise they will be shut down and we will find someone with more common sense to do the job.
Look out of your Marchial College window once in a while and look at the bigger problems.
Let local businesses thrive and stop all this nonesense.