Takeaway plans at old Aberdeen bank spark resident concerns

Residents have raised concerns over plans to convert a former Aberdeen bank into two food outlets.

A developer is hoping to transform the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) property on Burnside Drive, Dyce, into a takeaway and a sandwich bar.

Aberdeen-based West Coast Estates Ltd is behind proposals for the “Greggs-style” shop.

The building has lain vacant since 2018 when RBS closed branches across the north-east.

But the idea for a new use of the Dyce property has sparked fears over the potential noise, smell, litter and the long opening hours.

Dr Bill Harrison, of Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council, has written an objection letter and said while they welcomed the idea of bringing the bank back into use he is worried about the impact it could have on the area.

He added: “We strongly welcome the proposed reuse of the former RBS building for commercial use, and we recognise this application is speculative, but we cannot support the possible reuse of one of the units as a hot food takeaway due to noise, smell, litter and long hours of operation which will have an unacceptable effect on residential amenity.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Steven Florence, who lives on Burnside Road, has also objected to the plans.

He said: “Dyce and Bucksburn are sufficiently served by shops and takeaway premises.

“This application will lead to an unacceptable increase in traffic and litter. Burnside Road already suffers from speeding drivers and litter problems.”

A response from the city environmental health department said that, if approved, the takeaway would have to install a suitable ventilation system and deliveries would have to take place between 7am and 7pm.

A planning statement from West Coast Estates Ltd said the move would not “adversely affect” the amenity of people living in the area and bring the former bank back into “beneficial use.”

The document said it was not yet known what kind of ventilation system would be used because a tenant has not been secured for either of the units.

It said: “Given the small scale of the proposed units, and that the nearest residential accommodation is approximately 15-25 metres away from the zones, the amenity of nearby residents would be adequately protected.”