Take on world’s biggest inflatable course at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

The world’s biggest 5km inflatable obstacle course is making tracks for P&J Live.

More than 5,000 people are expected to take part in the fun challenge on October 24 – the first indoor running event to take place at the venue.

Staged by UK Running Events, it will feature 27 obstacles with names such as The Temple Of Doom, The Mangle, The Boss and The Demon.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live said: “The event is expected to bring more than 5,000 participants and we can’t wait for Aberdeen to experience this fun inflatable run.”

Runners don’t have to limit themselves to the 5km route. Other options include one lap, which is 2.5km or up to six laps which is a 15km route.

The event is suitable for people of all athletic abilities, families and children aged five and over.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am. More information is available from pandjlive.com