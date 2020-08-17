Take Me Back: Franz Ferdinand frontman finds Aberdeen University library book he’d borrowed 30 years ago

A Scottish rock band’s frontman got a bit of a shock today after finding a long overdue Aberdeen University library book.

Alex Kapranos, lead singer of Franz Ferdinand, took to social media to inform the educational institute about his discovery.

The book was due back to the library almost 30 years ago, on August 21 1990.

Alex hopes to return the book to Aberdeen University, where he studied theology before dropping out.

However, he is worried about how much of a fine he will have to pay.

He said: “Hi @aberdeenuni. I’ve just found a library book I borrowed 30 years ago.

“What’s the best way to return it to you? Also, how much of a mortgage will I need to take out to pay the fine?”

The book is called The Chronicler’s Use of the Deuteronomistic History by Steven L McKenzie.

After dropping out of Aberdeen University, Alex went onto study at the University of Strathclyde.

He is best known for being the frontman and guitarist for rock band Franz Ferdinand whose hits include Take Me Out and Do You Want To.

Aberdeen University has been approached for comment.