Take-away takeover of empty supermarket in Inverurie town centre

Inverurie fast food fans will soon have another menu to browse after plans to convert an abandoned town centre supermarket were approved.

Sava Estates applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking planning permission to change the use of the vacant Farmfoods shop at North Street.

The store shut its doors for the final time in March last year.

The shop is part of a larger row of retail units at the Blackhall Road roundabout that currently includes a dry cleaners, bakery and Co-op.

The layout of the empty store will be modified to include a kitchen, dining area and takeaway area.

The applicants have proposed that the new eatery would be open seven days a week from 10am-11pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

But no details have yet been revealed on the type of delicacies it will be serving up.

Could new Inverurie take-away cause traffic trouble?

Inverurie Community Council had raised concerns regarding an increase in traffic on and around North Street.

They also noted that the existing step into the building “acts as a barrier” and would need to be addressed to ensure the new facility is fully accessible.

But Aberdeenshire Council planners recommended the application be approved and said bringing the vacant site back into use “would enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre”.

Councillor offers begrudging backing

The application for the new Inverurie take-away was considered by the Garioch Area Committee on Tuesday.

Councillor Lesley Berry said: “I’m not over the moon to see another eating establishment going in to Inverurie.

“But businesses are closing their doors and we don’t want to see empty premises.

“We don’t have a real reason to stop it, I don’t think its the best use of the unit but I think we have to go with the recommendation.”

Meanwhile councillor Judy Whyte said she would be “glad” to see the empty unit back in use.

The application was unanimously approved by the committee.