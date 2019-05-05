Map: Take a wander round some of the Aberdeen’s most notable people

More than 100 of Aberdeen’s most notable residents have lasting commemorative plaques dedicated to them across the city – and people can now find them all thanks to a new trail.

The public can view a number of different memorials to artists, writers, ship owners, scholars, missionaries and others.

Information on important people with ties to the area can be seen as part of a new initiative created by Aberdeen City Council.

Recently, one for Caroline Phillips – suffragette and reporter at the Aberdeen Journal – was unveiled at 41 Union Street.

George Thomson (1804-1895), owner of a clipper ship and former lord provost, has a plaque dedicated to him which can be seen at 35 Marischal Street.

He’s best known for being the principal owner of the world-famous Aberdeen Line, including the Thermopylae – a ship that was designed for the China tea trade and set record speeds.

Elizabeth Latto Ewen (1875-1965) is honoured at 26 Chapel Street, where she opened the first Ladies’ Medical Practice in 1896.

Other plaques have been installed across Aberdeen that are classed as non-standard, or memorial.

One of them can be seen at Glover House on Balgownie Road in Bridge of Don, for Thomas Blake Glover (1838-1911).

Born in Fraserburgh, he travelled to Japan in 1859, helped to establish the Mitsubishi Nagasaki Shipyard and imported the first steam locomotive.

There are also court plaques, which are installed on various points of interest across the city.

These include Adelphi Court, Back Wynd, Exchequer Row, Netherkirkgate, Theatre Lane and Victoria Bridge, among others.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Councillor Barney Crockett said: “We have an abundance of history in Aberdeen, from pre-medieval times to the modern day, and of course our residents have been instrumental in shaping the city and indeed the wider world.

“We have philosophers, artists, scientists, pioneering suffragettes, singers and dozens of other prominent and important people who feature on our commemorative plaques.

“I’d encourage people to go for a walk and find out the people behind the plaques using the handy trail guide.”

The guide can be downloaded from aberdeencity.gov.uk/trails