Take a look inside this £720k Inverurie home with gym, cinema, bar and zip wire

With seven bedrooms, a gym, cinema room and zip wire, 2 Craigshannoch Mansions certainly has the “wow” factor.

Built in the 1930s and designed by George Bennett Mitchell in an Arts and Crafts style, the striking building in Inverurie was a former private hospital before it was converted into three beautiful homes back in 2009.

Three floors

Occupying the centre part of the mansion, the plush pad is set out over three floors and has been a happy home for John and Julie Guy, their children Elise and Ethan and their beloved pooch Athena.

But after seven years, the family have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare to return to their roots in the north-east of England.

Small private estate

From the spacious rooms and beautiful period features to the large garden and the rural yet central location, John and Julie instantly fell hook, line and sinker for the stunning home located in a small private estate.

“When we first viewed the property, it was love at first sight as there is so much character, and each of the three floors offers something really special that you only get from a period property,” said John, who works in the oil and gas industry.

Seven bedrooms

Moving to the granite city from Singapore, the couple were keen to find a home big enough to accommodate their visitors.

“The space the house offers was a huge bonus as we were moving from Singapore to a new area with no family or friends locally, so knew we needed extra bedrooms for guests and our dog had an open space to herself.

“Whatever the weather, the garden was a source of family entertainment as we have sledged down the hill in winter as well as a slip and slide in summer.”

Period features

The fact that the property enjoys a tranquil setting not far from the local community also appealed to the couple, as did its rich history.

“The house feels thoroughly modern, whilst retaining the essence of the house’s original features, such as the oak panelled reception lobby,” said John.

“Unfortunately internet searches have only provided a few old photos, although Julie did meet a doctor in Singapore who had worked at the house – what a small world.”

Zip line

Inside, the house blends retained period features with modern décor.

Over the years, the family have put their own stamp on the home by adding new oak doors, three log burners, new garage doors and a new boiler.

Outside, they landscaped the garden and even added a zip line.

Brimming with character, space and sprawling gardens, John says it’s impossible to choose what they’ve enjoyed most about Craigshannoch.

Scalextric room

“Its really difficult to choose just one; the garden has a fantastic area for entertaining as the patio is so vast, and the views of Bennachie are wonderful, but our favourite time is watching the sunset while having a barbecue,” said John.

The scale of the accommodation has also allowed the family to create social spaces, including a Scalextric room, “man cave”, gym and art deco bar.

“The family space it has given us is without doubt one of the best things about the house,” said John.

Rock gig

Over the years, the family have also enjoyed some very memorable parties.

“We’ve hosted big family Christmases but two of the most memorable were when we had a private chef along for a murder-mystery dinner where we set up a table for 12 in the hallway and had a great time,” said John.

“Another favourite was a five-piece rock band who came to play for New Year and also set up in the reception area.

“One of our best New Year memories was a balloon drop from the first floor, although we did get carried away with the confetti canons and were still hoovering them out of the light fittings six months later.”

Home like the Tardis

Asked what they think will most appeal to buyers, John said: “The sense of a great family home,” said John.

“From the main door at the rear it really is like stepping into the Tardis as the house gives no clue what it offers inside.”

With so much space, great neighbours and lots of privacy, John believes the home is perfect for a growing family.

“I think the property would suit a growing family who can be creative in the rooms they don’t need as bedrooms, perhaps even a multi-generational family, but whoever chooses to live here need never worry about working from home and having no privacy,” said John.

To book a viewing

2 Craigshannoch Mansions, Craigshannoch Road, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £720,000.

To arrange a viewing contact McEwan Fraser Legal on 01224 472441 or visit the website.