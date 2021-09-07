Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Take a look inside this £720k Inverurie home with gym, cinema, bar and zip wire

By Rosemary Lowne
07/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 07/09/2021, 5:14 pm
Grand entrance: It's not every day you find a home with seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and an array of social spaces including a cinema room.
Grand entrance: It's not every day you find a home with seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and an array of social spaces including a cinema room.

With seven bedrooms, a gym, cinema room and zip wire, 2 Craigshannoch Mansions certainly has the “wow” factor.

Built in the 1930s and designed by George Bennett Mitchell in an Arts and Crafts style, the striking building in Inverurie was a former private hospital before it was converted into three beautiful homes back in 2009.

Property with pizzazz: Number 2 Craigshannoch Mansions is an outstanding building which was formerly the hospital pavilion built in the 1930s.

Three floors

Occupying the centre part of the mansion, the plush pad is set out over three floors and has been a happy home for John and Julie Guy, their children Elise and Ethan and their beloved pooch Athena.

But after seven years, the family have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare to return to their roots in the north-east of England.

Family living at its best: John Guy says Craigshannoch Mansions has been the perfect home for his family and their beloved pet pooch Athena.

Small private estate

From the spacious rooms and beautiful period features to the large garden and the rural yet central location, John and Julie instantly fell hook, line and sinker for the stunning home located in a small private estate.

“When we first viewed the property, it was love at first sight as there is so much character, and each of the three floors offers something really special that you only get from a period property,” said John, who works in the oil and gas industry.

Sweat it out: The plush property also has a gym.

Seven bedrooms

Moving to the granite city from Singapore, the couple were keen to find a home big enough to accommodate their visitors.

“The space the house offers was a huge bonus as we were moving from Singapore to a new area with no family or friends locally, so knew we needed extra bedrooms for guests and our dog had an open space to herself.

“Whatever the weather, the garden was a source of family entertainment as we have sledged down the hill in winter as well as a slip and slide in summer.”

Sleeping beauty: Guests are spoiled for choice as the home has seven bedrooms to choose from.

Period features

The fact that the property enjoys a tranquil setting not far from the local community also appealed to the couple, as did its rich history.

“The house feels thoroughly modern, whilst retaining the essence of the house’s original features, such as the oak panelled reception lobby,” said John.

“Unfortunately internet searches have only provided a few old photos, although Julie did meet a doctor in Singapore who had worked at the house – what a small world.”

Sofa so good: Unwind and relax in property’s public rooms.

Zip line

Inside, the house blends retained period features with modern décor.

Over the years, the family have put their own stamp on the home by adding new oak doors, three log burners, new garage doors and a new boiler.

Outside, they landscaped the garden and even added a zip line.

Brimming with character, space and sprawling gardens, John says it’s impossible to choose what they’ve enjoyed most about Craigshannoch.

Dream playground: Children can have fun on the zip line.

Scalextric room

“Its really difficult to choose just one; the garden has a fantastic area for entertaining as the patio is so vast, and the views of Bennachie are wonderful, but our favourite time is watching the sunset while having a barbecue,” said John.

The scale of the accommodation has also allowed the family to create social spaces, including a Scalextric room, “man cave”, gym and art deco bar.

Game on: This property has so many rooms to suit every hobby.

“The family space it has given us is without doubt one of the best things about the house,” said John.

Rock gig

Over the years, the family have also enjoyed some very memorable parties.

“We’ve hosted big family Christmases but two of the most memorable were when we had a private chef along for a murder-mystery dinner where we set up a table for 12 in the hallway and had a great time,” said John.

Delectable dining experience: Home-cooked meals can be savoured in the stylish dining area.

“Another favourite was a five-piece rock band who came to play for New Year and also set up in the reception area.

“One of our best New Year memories was a balloon drop from the first floor, although we did get carried away with the confetti canons and were still hoovering them out of the light fittings six months later.”

Party pad: John and his family will leave the property with so many magical memories.

Home like the Tardis

Asked what they think will most appeal to buyers, John said: “The sense of a great family home,” said John.

“From the main door at the rear it really is like stepping into the Tardis as the house gives no clue what it offers inside.”

With so much space, great neighbours and lots of privacy, John believes the home is perfect for a growing family.

Spaced out: The property is definitely not short on space.

“I think the property would suit a growing family who can be creative in the rooms they don’t need as bedrooms, perhaps even a multi-generational family, but whoever chooses to live here need never worry about working from home and having no privacy,” said John.

To book a viewing

2 Craigshannoch Mansions, Craigshannoch Road, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £720,000.

To arrange a viewing contact McEwan Fraser Legal on 01224 472441 or visit the website.