Take a 3D tour of this beautiful bespoke five-bedroom north-east home on sale for £599,000

Set in the tranquil surroundings of the Monboddo Estate, there’s no doubting the calibre of this stunning property.

Built just five years ago, this immaculate family home boasts two wings built around a bright and spacious vestibule.

If you’re not able to get out and visit the property at the moment, the owners have commissioned this 3D walkthrough to help give a real sense of the home.

The breathtaking open-plan, double-height living room really is the first area that stands out, with views on three sides out over the 0.9-acre plot.

A wood burner at one end of the room will provide a perfect relaxation point at the end of the day, while the dining area at the other end shows this room is ideal for entertaining guests – when restrictions permit.

Heading further back into the house, and pass a set of stairs, takes you into the kitchen.

Sleek units, a large larder fridge and integrated appliance surround a central island fitted with an induction hob, second sink and seating area. French doors here lead out onto one garden area, with a utility room providing access further access outside.

The final room on the ground floor of this wing is the large master suite, boasting exceptional views out towards the woodland, with its own set of double sliding doors providing access outside.

A large en-suite with double shower unit and a dressing room complete this beautiful bedroom.

Heading back to the main living area, and upstairs is a galleried landing area overlooking the lounge.

Two double bedrooms, with a Jack and Jill shower room lead off this landing, with a third double bedroom at the back of this wing, comes complete with its own ensuite and enviable views from a private balcony across the countryside.

Moving away from this wing, and into the other annexe, we come into a space which could easily act as a granny flat or potentially a holiday let.

A brightly lit lounge area, complete with its own wood burner acts as the focal point for this wing, with access leading out into the garden area.

A spacious guest shower room is accessible from this floor, with stairs leading up to a large fifth bedroom area above the double garage.

To find out more, visit the ASPC website here