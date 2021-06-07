Show Links
News / Local

Taco Bell drive-thru opens today in Aberdeen – with special offer for first customers

By Craig Munro and Daniel Boal
07/06/2021, 10:24 am Updated: 07/06/2021, 2:22 pm
© Supplied by Mark FrielTaco Bell's new Haudagain restaurant.
Taco Bell's new Haudagain restaurant.

Taco Bell drive-thru in Aberdeen will open on Monday, and its first customers will receive a special treat.

The first 100 people to visit the restaurant after it opens up at 10.30am will enjoy a free cinnamon twists.

The drive-thru and 32-seat restaurant, which will be open seven days a week from 10.30am to 11pm, follows on from the popular

Keep reading with a free trial
Start your 30 day free trial today to read this premium article, and also gain unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, online puzzles and more.
Subscribe