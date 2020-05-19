Taco Bell announce plans for second Aberdeen restaurant

Plans for a second Taco Bell restaurant in Aberdeen have been submitted, with this one including a drive-through.

The first planned restaurant from the Mexican-inspired chain is yet to open on Union Street.

However, advertising plans show Taco Bell will taking over the site of the former Carphone Warehouse and Maplin stores at the Haudagain Retail Park.

The latest designs show the illuminated menu boards, signs for the drive-through area as well as large logos for the building tower.

Plans submitted last year by Coogan and Company Architects on behalf of applicants Kirk Bryson (Northern) Ltd included demolishing a section of the existing unit to create a restaurant and drive-thru.

The restaurant, which until now did not have a confirmed tenant, will include space for 48 customers, a cafe bar and new parking facilities.

At the time the plans were submitted, residents had raised concerns about the number of vehicles using the site, however, Jacquelyn Mawhinney on behalf of Coogan and Co said: “The maximum queue observed at the existing KFC was five vehicles.

“There is no reason to assume that the drive-through queue at the new restaurant will be any different, but there is space for almost twice that queue length before it would affect other parts of the car park.

“The drive-through arrangement has been revised to avoid any conflict between vehicles entering the drive thru queue and those exiting the queue.”

Taco Bell has been contacted for comment