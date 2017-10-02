Aberdeen synagogue close to hitting £10,000 fundraising mark

The money needed to repair a North-east synagogue is close to being raised, less than a month after an appeal was launched.

The Aberdeen Synagogue and Jewish Community Centre in Dee Street had to close its doors following severe flooding.

Now, the community is close to hitting the £10,000 needed to reopen.

Mark Taylor, president of the synagogue, said: “We’re almost out of the mess.

“We’ve raised over £7,000 in the last three weeks and we’re hoping to be back in the building by late November or early December.

“A member of the Jewish community, Walter Hecht, who lives in Glasgow, ran a half marathon last weekend and we’ve had donations from Israel and America as well.”

The Bon Accord Centre has also done its part to help, offering the community the use of one of their meeting rooms to hold services while the synagogue is shut.

Mark added: “We’ve moved a long way in the last two weeks, so we’re feeling optimistic.

“In a strange way, we’re very upbeat.

“It’s a very small community that we have here, and it’s been wonderful to receive so much help from all these people.”