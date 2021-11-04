News / Local Swimming teacher banned after driving under influence of cocaine By David McPhee 04/11/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 04/11/2021, 5:38 pm Gemma Park. A swimming teacher has been banned from driving after she was found behind the wheel while under the influence of cocaine. Mum-of-two Gemma Park, 35, was stopped by police after they received an anonymous tip-off from the public that she was driving around the Cove area of Aberdeen while intoxicated. Park, who was recently convicted of drink-driving, immediately admitted being in possession of cocaine when police stopped her car on Loirston Road, Cove on November 6 last year. Continue Reading Start your 30 day free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe