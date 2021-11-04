Swimming teacher banned after driving under influence of cocaine

A swimming teacher has been banned from driving after she was found behind the wheel while under the influence of cocaine.

Mum-of-two Gemma Park, 35, was stopped by police after they received an anonymous tip-off from the public that she was driving around the Cove area of Aberdeen while intoxicated.

Park, who was recently convicted of drink-driving, immediately admitted being in possession of cocaine when police stopped her car on Loirston Road, Cove on November 6 last year.