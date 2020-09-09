Swimming pools, gyms and community centres to reopen in Moray next week

Swimming pools, gyms and community centres across Moray will reopen next week.

Moray Council announced today that indoor leisure activities can resume in the region from Monday.

It will be the first time leisure centres in the region have opened to customers for six months.

Swimming pools and gyms operated by the council in Buckie, Forres, Keith, Aberlour, Fochabers, Lossiemouth and Elgin will be opened.

Lets will resume at three community centres – Elgin, Forres and Lossiemouth.

Booking, which is essential, opens today for customers and members of the FitLife scheme.

Booking can be done online or by phoning the leisure facility.

For memberships set up via Moray Leisure Centre, bookings for council leisure facilities will need to be made by phone as work continues on developing a joint booking system.

A date for the reopening of Elgin High School’s sports block, the Shand Centre in Dufftown, Moray Hydrotherapy pool and sports halls and rooms which are integrated with schools will be announced later.

Swimming lessons cannot resume yet due to spectator capacity and physical distancing requirements.

Moray Council’s sports and leisure manager, Ken Brown, said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors next week and welcoming back customers to use our leisure facilities.

“It will be a different experience for us all, but our helpful staff will be on hand to guide users to exercise in a clean, safe environment.

“House rules will be displayed in every leisure facility, all users should familiarise themselves with these, observe distancing at all times, and come ready to work out or swim.”

Chairwoman of Moray Council’s children and young people’s services committee Sonya Warren, said: “It’s fantastic to see the phased reopening of our indoor sport and leisure facilities happening.

“Lots of people have said they have missed swimming and access to gym sessions as they try to keep fit and healthy during the pandemic.

“I’m sure this move will be appreciated by the community, especially now the weather is turning cooler and darker nights are returning.”