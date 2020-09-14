Swimming pools, gyms and community centres across Moray reopen today

Leisure facilities and community centres across Moray reopen today.

Council-run swimming pools and gyms will allow in customers for the first time in six months.

Swimming pools and gyms in Buckie, Forres, Keith, Aberlour, Fochabers, Lossiemouth and Elgin are now open.

Lets will resume at three community centres – Elgin, Forres and Lossiemouth.

Pre-booking for activities is essential so customers are urged not to turn up without a valid booking.

Other gyms in the region have already opened.

They include Moray Sports Centre, who reopened with new rules and restrictions on August 31.

To ensure the facilities are Covid-friendly, enhanced cleaning is being carried out between sessions.

In addition, the council has reduced numbers allowed in the buildings at any one time.

Rules for attending are:

Make sure you have pre-booked your session, no walk-ins accepted

Turn up on time, sessions end promptly to allow enhanced cleaning.

If you are using the exercise room or attending a fitness class, come gym ready. Likewise if swimming be pool ready.

Observe physical distancing and house rules, which will be displayed in all of the centres.

Be kind and courteous, the staff are there to help as they adjust to a new way of operating.

More information, including timetables and online booking is here.