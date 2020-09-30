Swimming club donates sanitising equipment to north-east pool

A north-east pool has received a donation of sanitising equipment from a swimming club.

The swimming pool at Ellon Community Campus received a Sagewash Sanitizer chlorine gun from Ythan Amateur Swimming Club.

The equipment will help with the additional cleaning measures the pool has had to put in place to ensure it is Covid-19 compliant.

The Sagewash Sanitizer kills viruses and bacteria as well as destroying harmful organisms and controlling algae.

It will enable staff to disinfect and clean large areas and items with greater speed, meaning that more time for swimming sessions can be made available.

John Rae, chair of Ythan ASC, said: “Ythan ASC has been part of the local community for 40 years. We have been working very closely with the staff at the pool to allow us to get back to the water.

“The swimming club, through the support of a local business, is delighted to donate a Sagewash Sanitizer which will help the necessary cleaning to be done more quickly and efficiently allowing more access to the water for swimmers of all kinds.”