Swimmers brave cold north-east harbour to raise cash for lifeboat

More than £65,000 has been raised by swimmers taking part in a north-east harbour’s Boxing Day event.

Dozens braved the cold water, swimming 52 metres across Fraserburgh Harbour to raise money for the RNLI.

The event, in its 11th year, took place yesterday with 28 swimmers taking part.

According to the Fraserburgh RNLI team, the water was the warmest its been in the event’s history at 6.5c.

Participants jumped off the side of the lifeboat and swam across the the harbour stairs with those taking part raising an incredible £65,000.

