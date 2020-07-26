Swimmer rescued after getting into difficulty in north-east

Emergency response teams including a helicopter and lifeboats were scrambled to rescue a swimmer who got into difficulty in a north-east river.

The coastguard received a call at 9.45pm yesterday evening regarding a swimmer in trouble in the water at the Annat Bank, a sand bank at the entrance of the River Southesk leading to Montrose Harbour.

Crews were scrambled, including a rescue helicopter and lifeboats, and the swimmer was taken safely to shore and passed to the Scottish Ambulance Service for further assessment and treatment.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “At 9.45pm we received a call reporting a person getting into difficulties while swimming.

“Montrose lifeboat and inshore lifeboat were tasked at that time to respond to that, as were Montrose coastal rescue team, Stonehaven coastal rescue team and Dundee coastal rescue team.

“A rescue helicopter was also tasked to attend.

“The person was picked up by the inshore lifeboat and taken back to shore.”

No information was available as to the sex and age of the swimmer involved.