If you’re not feeling romantic this Valentine’s Day, one Aberdeen author has something to keep you occupied.

Crime fiction writer Stuart MacBride has suggested people sit down with a good book, a glass of wine and a “bag of chips”.

The novelist, who is well known for his Logan McRae series, among others, has suggested an alternative way to spend the day in a fun video.

Posing behind props including a moustache, emoji and a pair of glasses, he jokes about his disguise before addressing viewers.