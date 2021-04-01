An environmental podcast launched by a north-east woman has achieved global success since its launch.

Sustainable Scotland At Work was dreamed up by Fiona Murray, who is originally from Crimond, in May 2020.

Two seasons of the popular podcast have been released to date, with each episode looking at a different environmental issues and possible solutions.

Fiona, 30, said: “Sustainable Scotland At Work is a light-hearted podcast.

“I hold one-on-one conversations with Scotland’s business leaders, scientists, innovators and activists to understand the environmental issues that are relevant to us Scots, and, most importantly, what we are doing about it.

“The show provides listeners with a way to discover and understand some of the biggest, most daunting and talked about topics in sustainability in a bite-sized way and with a focus on what is happening locally.

“It also inspires listeners with tales of local people providing real solutions to global issues.

“I am always conscious of keeping my conversations with guests on the show at a level that is accessible to everyone. I bust the jargon and ask probing questions to dissolve any smoke and mirrors and talk plainly.

“Rather than feeling like the global issues of plastic pollution, climate change and food scarcity are distant concepts, the podcast makes these issues real, relevant and understandable by focussing on the impact of these issues on the country and our contribution to finding solutions.

© Supplied by Fiona Murray

“By focussing on what work is going on here in Scotland, the podcast drives home the key point that every corner of the planet has its part to play and solutions to problems that seem like distant issues, can be right here on our doorstep.

Fiona has been promoting Sustainable Scotland At Work through social media, and listeners can follow the show on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

It has received fantastic feedback, so much so that the show received download figures that put it in the top 25% of all podcasts globally during the release of the second season.

“The fantastic response to the podcast proves my suspicion that others want to hear conversations about the environment at this level,” Fiona added.

“The pandemic hit whilst I was in the midst of recording my first season of the show, so I had to undertake my remaining interviews with guests online rather than in person.

“It was a shame to take our conversations online as I feel you get more out of interviews when you are in person, but all things considered with the pandemic it’s hardly something I can grumble about.

“I am now at the point of researching and planning season three of the show, which will air this summer.

“I’m currently looking to secure sponsorship for this next season and have developed a unique sponsorship model which will help sponsors to get in front of the show’s engaged audience base whilst donating to a worthy Scottish cause.

“There is more information on this charitable sponsorship model on my website www.sustainablescotlandatwork.com.”

Fiona has been overwhelmed by the number of people eager to hear more about the discussions featured on her podcast.

And Fiona, who now lives in Blairgowrie, has backed the ongoing North East Now campaign.

The campaign has also been well received by locals across the north-east as it aims to shine a light on city and shire businesses battling through the pandemic.

Speaking on the initiative, Fiona said: “I think the concept for North East Now is great.

“It’s wonderful to have a place to go and an account to follow that is championing the independent and small businesses in the north-east of Scotland.

“It can be hard for small brands to share their news and reach large numbers, so I see the North East Now site as a great tool for businesses and consumers.

“I want to hear about businesses from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Grampian, so I can discover new brands and choose to shop with small independents. I think it’s a helpful platform for these brands to get their news out there to a local audience.”

North East Now is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Sustainable Scotland At Work is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Stitcher.

