Suspicious ordnance found at north-east property was an ornament

The bomb squad were called to deal with a suspicious ordnance found at a north east property tonight, however it was later discovered to be an ornament.

The bomb disposal unit from the Royal Logistics Corp was dispatched from Edinburgh to the scene at Crosslet Court in Inverurie at 2.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The bomb disposal unit attended the scene and made the item safe, but it had already been decommissioned.

“It could be described as an ornament.”

Police and the bomb squad left the scene at around 7.15pm, with the spokesman describing the incident as “very minor”.

No nearby properties were evacuated and the spokesman said there was never and “imminent danger” to the public.