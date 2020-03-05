Suspension of Alan Donnelly welcomed by Aberdeen councillors

Disgraced Aberdeen councillor Alan Donnelly has been suspended for three months.

The sanction has been imposed by the Standards Commission for Scotland, which determined it was in the public interest to suspend him after he was found guilty of sexual assault.

The suspension has taken place with immediate effect and will be in place for around three months.

Mr Donnelly had already been kicked out of the Conservative Party and was removed from all council committees after his conviction.

The suspension means he will be stopped from fulfilling his duties as a councillor while an investigation into his conduct is carried out by the Ethical Standards Commission (ESC).

Standards Commission for Scotland convener Professor Kevin Dunion said: “The code of conduct is clear about the standards of behaviour expected of councillors at all times.

“While the allegations against Councillor Donnelly have not yet been fully investigated by the ESC and are, as such, unsubstantiated, they are of a particularly serious nature.

“We decided that it was in the public interest to impose an interim suspension to maintain public confidence in the ethical standards framework in Scotland.”

If the investigation by the Standards Commission is not completed within the timeframe of the suspension it could be reviewed.

The ESC has the power to refer the matter to the Standards Commission, which would then be likely to hold a hearing.

If Mr Donnelly is found to have breached the Councillors’ Code of Conduct he could then be censured, suspended or disqualified.

Meanwhile, Stephen Flynn, former leader of the SNP group on Aberdeen City Council, renewed calls for Mr Donnelly to step down, saying he needed to resign “as soon as possible”.

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill said of the decision: “I welcome the news Mr Donnelly has been suspended.

“I am pleased this robust action has been taken and I very much hope the Standards Commission, when it fully considers this case, will take appropriate and robust action.

“We believe if Mr Donnelly does not resign from his position as a councillor he should be removed.

“However, we respect this is a matter for the Standards Commission, not myself or Aberdeen City Council.”

SNP deputy group leader Jackie Dunbar added: “We welcome the interim suspension as it’s a very unusual step for the Standards Commission to take.

“However, it shows that the matter is being taken very seriously.

“I hope the investigation will be undertaken swiftly so that a final outcome can be reached quickly.”

Mr Donnelly did not respond to requests for comment.