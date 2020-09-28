Suspended north-east doctor set for review of ban

A north-east doctor who was banned from practicing for a year was due to find out today whether his suspension has been lifted.

Dr Pandeshwar Gururaj was handed a 12-month suspension last year after it emerged he had accepted payments for work he had not carried out.

His ban runs until October 24 – and he was due to find out at a hearing today whether it will be continued or whether he will be allowed to return to work.

Dr Gururaj, a consultant anaesthetist, had worked for NHS Grampian since 2005 but from 2016 was also employed at Albyn Hospital, a private practice in Aberdeen.

The incident was reported by a senior colleague at Albyn.

Last year he was found to have added his name to documents relating to procedures he had not been involved in – allowing him to pocket money from patients on two occasions.

At a tribunal last year, he said he “could not explain” his actions – but denied he had been dishonest.

It was found his conduct was “dishonest and amounted to theft”.

It concluded his fitness to practise was impaired “by reason of misconduct” and that by “failing to be honest and trustworthy” he had breached “a fundamental tenet” of the medical profession.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) judgment stated: “He said that at the time he did not feel that adding his name to the theatre charge sheets was dishonest, but now that he has reflected he knows it was totally dishonest.

“He said that he was not thinking straight and his mind was clouded because of the stress he was going through.”

The doctor said it followed “a number of occasions” where he had not received payment from care providers or health insurance firms.

And it was stated that, while this did not justify what happened, it may “go some way” to explaining why he behaved in that way.

Documents relating to the latest hearing into Dr Gururaj’s suspension read: “The tribunal will review the case of Dr Gururaj, whose fitness to practise has previously been found impaired by reason of misconduct and whose registration is subject to suspension until 24 October 2020.”