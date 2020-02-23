Survey will help shape travel projects in the north-east

A series of projects aimed at changing travel behaviour among residents in the north-east has been launched by a local authority.

Aberdeenshire Council has commissioned monitoring firm Tracsis Traffic Data to undertake surveys in a number of towns.

Banchory, Banff, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie, Macduff, Oldmeldrum, Peterhead, Portlethen, Stonehaven and Westhill are all included.

Interviews, which will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, are anonymous and will ask questions such as journey purpose, method of travel and influencing factors.

The results will feed into the council’s integrated travel town masterplan project.

Peter Argyle, chairman of the council’s infrastructure services committee, said: “The outcome of these surveys will give us a valuable insight into how, when and for what purpose people travel, perceptions of walking and cycling safety in their town, and attitudes to travel.

“As a local authority, we can then use this to evidence previous spend and support future funding applications in our aim for a lower-carbon future.”