Survey reveals Aberdeen’s biggest office gripes

A survey conducted by Village Hotel Club Aberdeen has revealed local office workers’ biggest pet peeves.

According to the survey, sitting with people you don’t like is the biggest office frustration.

It also revealed that 34% of workers in the area believe they would work more efficiently if they didn’t have to go into the office every day.

Another 33% of workers said they prefer to host important meetings outside their own offices, while 24% admitted to being embarrassed by their current workspace.

Topping the list of what office workers want, is free refreshments (34%), closely followed by flexible working (30%). Remote working days (26%) completed the top three office wish list.

In response, Village Hotel Club Aberdeen has launched a hot-desking space, VWorks. It allows locals to work and make connections and has wifi, free printing and free refreshments.