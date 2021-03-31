Survey on future of mothballed north-east school launched

Council chiefs have launched a consultation on the future of a north-east school.

Gartly School, near Huntly, will be mothballed from the summer after education bosses decided to go for that option just now.

The future of the school has been up for debate since it first shut in 2018, after children and staff started to feel sick and went home smelling of kerosene.

Many of the grounds are still contaminated as a result of the incident and the council has already spent £450,000 on getting rid of soil and other materials from the school.

Aberdeenshire Council said it would cost an extra £872,000 to demolish part of the building, carry out further excavations and reinstate the building on its current site.

However, this would not guarantee all of the contamination had been successfully removed.

All other options would require £245,000 for the land remediation at Gartly.

Laurence Findlay, director of education and children’s services for Aberdeenshire Council took the decision to mothball Gartly School from August earlier this month.

He told the Education and Children’s Services Committee that he does not think it’s appropriate to maintain the status quo, whereby the school is operating from Rhynie School, for too much longer.

Mr Findlay said: “Mothballing, rather than closing a school, gives the opportunity for it to re-open should circumstances change. Many hours have been spent considering implications of the various options by both officers and councillors, and now is the time for the community to have their say.

“Even if we did progress with remediation works now, taking into account the fact that extensive monitoring of ground and air samples would be required throughout the project, we would be going into another school year with two schools operating from Rhynie and that is simply unacceptable.

“Education and Children’s Services Committee have made it clear they are keen to see all options for the local area to be developed in full, recognising that it is important to consider the long-term benefits of all possible options, including reinstatement, for the community and for the school.

“In the meantime, parents and carers require a degree of continuity regarding primary school provision in the area. We now have a school roll of eight and it is important to consider educational benefit and enable the children and young people of Gartly to benefit from the opportunity to connect with a larger group of their peers.

“We are hugely grateful to parents, pupils and staff at both Gartly and Rhynie schools for their patience, and for all the work they have done in difficult circumstances. Ongoing engagement with parents and carers as well as staff will remain an absolute priority and our learning estates team continues to be in regular dialogue with families about the next steps.”

The survey will be open until 12 noon on Friday April 16 and can be found at https://tinyurl.com/GartlySchool