Survey launched for Aberdeen Art Gallery reopening

A survey has been launched to help Aberdeen Art Gallery welcome back visitors in the future.

The museum has been shut since March, when restrictions were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, to help staff get ready for reopening, members of the public have been asked to fill out a survey.

It asks those two participate how often they visit the art gallery, and whether they have missed the opportunity to visit while it has been closed.

The survey then goes on to ask what has been missed the most and what those taking part are looking forward to doing and seeing when the Art Gallery has reopened.

Other questions include whether there is anxiety over returning to public spaces such as the art gallery as lockdown restrictions ease, and what is most important in terms of visibility to see during a visit.

Those who complete the survey will be entered into a prize draw to win a £25 voucher to spend in the gallery shop.

The deadline is today.

To take part in the survey, visit http://orlo.uk/x4QPO