Survey into safety of pupils travelling to and from new Aberdeen academy

A survey will be carried out into pupils travelling to and from Aberdeen’s new academy.

Safety concerns had been raised by parents over pupils walking from Cove to the new Lochside Academy at Nigg.

A report revealed no road safety incidents or near misses had been reported by the school since it opened in August.

However, Councillor Alex Nicoll, who represents the area, called for a survey to be carried out when the city council’s education committee met yesterday.

The survey, which will analyse children crossing Wellington Road at lunchtime and outwith school hours, was agreed unanimously by councillors.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It is hoped the report will be brought back to the March 14 meeting of the committee, but it could be presented to councillors in May.

This will detail any necessary measures that may be required to improve road safety in the area surrounding the school.